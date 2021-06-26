Mariners, streaking Crawford set for matchup with White Sox

Seattle Mariners (40-37, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-31, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-3, 2.14 ERA, .99 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -196, Mariners +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox are 27-13 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Mariners are 16-21 on the road. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .217 batting average. J.P. Crawford leads the team with an average of .286.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-3. Yusei Kikuchi earned his fifth victory and Luis Torrens went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Seattle. Carlos Rodon took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson leads the White Sox with 75 hits and has 26 RBIs.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 16 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .212 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Mariners: 8-2, .269 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Jose Ruiz: (knee), Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).