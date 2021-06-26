Royals take 3-game skid into matchup with Rangers

Kansas City Royals (33-41, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (28-48, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kyle Zimmer (3-0, 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (5-0, 2.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -153, Royals +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 18-21 in home games in 2020. Texas has slugged .377 this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a mark of .541.

The Royals have gone 15-22 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .389 this season. Salvador Perez leads the club with a .524 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Rangers won the last meeting 9-4. Dane Dunning earned his third victory and Nate Lowe went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Texas. Mike Minor took his fifth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 53 RBIs and is batting .271.

Perez leads the Royals with 33 extra base hits and 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Royals: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).