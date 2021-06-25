Nola ties record with 10 straight Ks, Phils, Mets split DH

Philadelphia Phillies' Aaron Nola delivers a pitch during the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, Friday, June 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Bryce Harper blew kisses at a booing crowd to punctuate his home run, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 2-1 in eight innings Friday night for a doubleheader split after Aaron Nola matched a long-standing major league record with 10 straight strikeouts in the opener.

Odúbel Herrera drove in the tiebreaking run with a groundout against reliever Sean Reid-Foley (2-1) in the eighth as both games took an extra inning to determine a winner.

Nola tied Tom Seaver’s mark for consecutive strikeouts set 51 years ago, but the Mets rallied to win the first game 2-1 in eight innings on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith.

Following a costly error by third baseman Alec Bohm in the bottom of the seventh, Archie Bradley (3-1) limited the damage and allowed only pinch-hitter James McCann’s tying sacrifice fly in the nightcap.

In the opener, Seth Lugo (1-0) struck out three in the top of the eighth and stranded two runners for the NL East leaders, playing their third doubleheader in seven days.

Nola matched the mark set by Mets ace Tom Seaver, who fanned his final 10 hitters in a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.

The Hall of Famer’s mark for consecutive strikeouts remained unmatched for more than five decades until Nola whiffed Michael Conforto with a changeup leading off the fourth at Citi Field.

PADRES 11, DIAMONDBACKS 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three homers, hours after saying he would skip the All-Star Home Run Derby because of an ailing shoulder, and the Padres sent Arizona to its record 24th straight road loss.

Tatis hit a solo home run off Corbin Martin in the first inning and another solo drive in the second off Riley Smith. Tatis connected again in his third at-bat, a two-run shot off Smith in the fourth. Tatis got two more chances at becoming the 19th player to share the record of four homers in a game.

Tatis is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels for the major league lead with 25 home runs.

The Diamondbacks continued their dubious run. Arizona hasn’t won on the road in exactly two months, with its last victory away from Chase Field coming on April 25 when Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings to win in Atlanta.

Tommy Pham and Jake Cronenworth also homered for the Padres. Nick Ramirez (1-1) got the win.

Martin (0-3) took the loss.

DODGERS 6, CUBS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — AJ Pollock and Max Muncy homered during the eighth inning as Los Angeles rebounded from being no hit by Chicago one night earlier.

Zach McKinstry also went deep for the Dodgers. Blake Treinen (2-3), the sixth of seven pitchers who got the call from Dave Roberts, pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Kris Bryant homered and Jason Heyward had two of the Cubs’ five hits. Ryan Tepera (0-1) took the loss.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5, 10 INNINGS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Hays drove in two runs to cap an eighth-inning rally, and Baltimore beat Toronto to snap a 20-game road losing streak.

Baltimore’s road skid was tied for the second-longest in AL history, trailing only the 22 losses in a row by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics. The last-place Orioles won for the second time in 16 games and improved to 24-52, including 12-26 away from home.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 25th home run for Toronto.

Paul Fry (1-2) retired the side in the ninth inning, and Cole Sulser pitched a scoreless 10th for his second save.

Toronto’s Trent Thornton (1-3) took the loss.

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 3

BOSTON (AP) — Hunter Renfroe had two RBIs, including go-ahead sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Boston’s pitchers held New York scoreless over the final seven innings.

It was Boston’s fourth straight win over the Yankees.

Boston starter Martín Pérez allowed six hits and three runs over 3 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out three before being replaced by Hirokazu Sawamura.

Garrett Whitlock (3-1) got the win after allowing no runs and one hit over two innings. Matt Barnes picked up his 16th save.

New York’s Domingo Germán (4-5) pitched four innings, yielding five hits and all four runs while striking out three and walking one to take the loss.

RANGERS 9, ROYALS 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nate Lowe’s three hits included his first career triple in the majors as Texas dominated their former All-Star Mike Minor and beat Kansas City.

Playing his 146th game in the big leagues, Lowe’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth inning. Rookie Jonah Heim matched career highs with three hits and two RBIs for Texas.

Dane Dunning (3-6) won for the first time since May 9, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in five innings.

Minor (6-5), an All-Star for the Rangers in 2019 who traded at the deadline in 2020, allowed a career-high nine earned runs in five-plus innings in his 197th career start. His 11 hits allowed tied a career high.

The Royals have lost three straight games and 15 of 19.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez hit two triples and a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth inning, sparking Minnesota to a victory over Cleveland.

Arraez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Alex Kirilloff hit a two-run homer and Josh Donaldson also drove in two runs for the Twins.

Griffin Jax (1-0) got his first career victory with 4 1/3 innings in relief, and Hansel Robles recorded his seventh save by finishing the ninth.

Josh Naylor, Amed Rosario, Bobby Bradley and Eddie Rosario went deep for the Indians, who took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Nick Wittgren (2-2) gave up two singles in the sixth before Arraez’s double.

RAYS 4, ANGELS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani led off by homering for the seventh time in nine games, but Tampa Bay edged Los Angeles when pinch-hitter Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Moved up to the leadoff spot, Ohtani hit a drive estimated at 453 feet off the D-ring in right field at Tropicana Field, only the 39th ball to reach that spot since the park opened in 1998. It was Ohtani’s 24th homer, extending a career high.

Lowe was hit by Steve Cishek’s pitch with the score 3-all in the seventh inning. Yandy Díaz and Ji-Man Choi walked to start the inning against José Suarez (2-1).

Collin McHugh (2-1) went 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. Diego Castillo worked the ninth for his 12th save.

The victory was Kevin Cash’s 500th as manager of the Rays (500-447) .

BRAVES 3, REDS 2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Guillermo Heredia homered, doubled and made a defensive gem before crashing into the wall in the eighth inning in his return to the lineup in Atlanta's win over Cincinnati.

The game’s first run came in the fifth when Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman doubled home Ronald Acuña Jr. for his 900th career RBI.

Dansby Swanson hit a solo homer in the sixth and Heredia added a solo shot in the seventh, both off Reds rookie Vladimir Gutiérrez (3-2).

Eugenio Suárez also hit a solo home run off Luke Jackson in the seventh.

Drew Smyly (1-1) exited after six innings with a 3-1 lead. Will Smith worked the ninth and picked up his 16th save.

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 4, 11 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willy Adames hit a tying, two-run homer in the ninth inning and singled to set up Keston Hiura’s sacrifice fly in the 11th as Milwaukee beat Colorado to cap a return to full capacity at American Family Field.

With Manny Piña at second base to start the bottom of the 11th, Adames singled off Lucas Gilbreath (0-1). Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to load the bases before Hiura lifted a flyball over a five-man infield that was caught by Raimel Tapia, whose one-hop throw was up the first-base line.

Hiura hit a solo homer off Colorado reliever Tyler Kinley in the seventh.

Devin Williams (4-1) pitched the 11th got the win.

MARLINS 11, NATIONALS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit 13th home run in the last 14 games but Miguel Rojas hit a three-run homer in a four-run first inning and Miami went on to end Washington's five-game win streak.

Rojas had four RBIs, and Garrett Cooper homered and doubled twice as the Marlins stopped a four-game losing streak. Adam Duvall reached base four times with two singles and two walks.

Pablo López (4-4) gave up two runs and six hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Jon Lester (1-3) allowed seven runs, five hits and three walks in a season-low 2 1/3 innings.

MARINERS 9, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi pitched another road gem and Luis Torrens homered twice, helping Seattle beat Chicago.

Seattle won for the ninth time in 11 games. Jake Fraley also went deep for the Mariners, and Jake Bauers had a run-scoring single.

Kikuchi allowed one run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings. while improving to 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA over his last six starts. Torrens hit a two-run shot in the second and another two-run drive in the seventh for his first career multihomer game.

Yasmani Grandal’s second-inning homer accounted for Chicago’s only run against Kikuchi (5-3), who struck out six and walked four.

PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for its fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak.

Jacob Stallings and Phillip Evans drove in two runs each for the Pirates.

St. Louis has lost five straight, seven of eight and 18 of 24, dropping a season-worst four games under .500 at 36-40.

Crowe (1-4) allowed eight hits, struck out two and walked two. He gave up solo homers to Nolan Arenado in the third and Dylan Carlson in the fourth. Richard Rodríguez pitched a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 12 chances.

Jake Woodford (1-1) took the loss.

GIANTS 2, ATHLETICS 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto outdueled Sean Manaea and San Francisco beat Oakland in the Bay Bridge Series opener.

Curt Casali, a last-minute addition in place of ailing Buster Posey, homered in the seventh to greet A’s reliever Cam Bedrosian.

Cueto (6-3) gave up five hits over seven scoreless innings, struck out six and walked one.

Manaea (6-4) struck out seven and walked three, allowed one run on three hits over six innings, and also had a pair of hits.

Posey was a late scratch because of low back tightness, with Casali called into duty.

Jake McGee earned his 15th save as San Francisco won for the ninth time in 10 games.