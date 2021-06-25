The Latest: UEFA to investigate incidents at Hungary game

Referee Antonio Mateu Lohoz, left, talks with Portugal's manager Fernando Santos during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool) AP

UEFA has appointed an investigator to look at fresh claims of “potential discriminatory incidents” at a Hungary game at the European Championship.

Details of the incidents at the game between Germany and Hungary in Munich on Wednesday were not specified.

A separate investigation was already opened into incidents at Hungary’s two games in Budapest against Portugal and France.

Hungary fans have shown anti-gay banners and have been accused of chanting homophobic slogans in their stadium. Fans also marched to the Puskas Arena on Saturday protesting against players taking a knee to support equality.

Germany fans flew rainbow flags on Wednesday and one person ran onto the field waving a flag next to the Hungary players during their national anthem.

It is unclear if the latest UEFA investigation includes incidents involving Germany fans.

Hungary has been eliminated from Euro 2020 but Budapest will host the match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

UEFA has given its referees and match officials high marks for their overall performance at the European Championship.

Trends cited by UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti include nearly 2½ minutes more active playing time per game, fewer fouls awarded and fewer yellow cards shown.

UEFA believes the first European Championship using video review means all tight offside decisions were correctly made and more penalties were correctly given.

Rosetti says offside “is not any more an issue for us.”

He praises the players’ good behavior and attitude for the average of only 22.4 fouls in the 36-game group stage.

That raised the average active playing time to 58 minutes, 51 seconds compared to 56:30 at Euro 2016.