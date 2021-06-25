Milwaukee hosts Colorado after Woodruff’s solid outing

Colorado Rockies (31-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-33, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-6, 0.00 ERA) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.49 ERA, .92 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -244, Rockies +203; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against Arizona.

The Brewers are 20-18 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the team with an average of .301.

The Rockies have gone 6-28 away from home. Colorado ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .246 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .321.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-6. Devin Williams notched his third victory and Kolten Wong went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Daniel Bard registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and is slugging .424.

Garrett Hampson ranks second on the Rockies with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .434.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (knee), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Ryan McMahon: (forearm), Matt Adams: (elbow).