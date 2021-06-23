Revolution beat Red Bulls 3-2 for 5th straight win

Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones scored six minutes apart in the first half, Carles Gil had three assists and the New England Revolution held off the New York Red Bulls 3-2 on Wednesday night.

New England (7-1-2) won its fifth consecutive match. New York (4-5-0) had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Buchanan opened the scoring in the 26th minute, and Jones cut back his defender to send a shot inside the near post for a 2-0 lead.

Gustavo Bou made it 3-0 on a breakaway in the 51st. Gil cleared a corner kick and Bou outraced two defenders from midfield to get into the box and score with the outside of his foot.

New York made it 3-1 in the 53rd when Fábio chested a cross to the penalty spot and Patryk Klimala slotted it inside the far post for his first MLS goal. Andrés Reyes sent home a loose ball, following a corner kick, in the 80th.

The visiting team in the series has won just twice over the past 14 seasons in league play.