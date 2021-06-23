Giants wait out Ohtani, beat Angels in 13 innings

San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Shohei Ohtani struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball for the Angels, but the San Francisco Giants rallied for seven runs in the 13th inning of a 9-3 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Steven Duggar had an RBI double in the 12th and a two-run single in the 13th for the Giants, who finally blew it open while the Angels had outfielder Taylor Ward playing catcher and starting pitcher Griffin Canning playing left field as the fallout from an untimely injury to Kurt Suzuki and a series of strategic decisions made to allow Ohtani to hit for himself.

Mike Tauchman struck out five times before hitting a three-run homer to cap the Giants’ 13th-inning rally. Brandon Crawford put San Francisco ahead to stay with a bases-loaded walk from Alex Claudio (1-2), who walked three straight in the 13th.

The 13-inning game matched the longest in the majors since the institution of the runner-on-second-base rule to open extra innings last season.

Dominic Leone (1-0) won despite yielding the tying run in the 12th for the major league-leading Giants, who swept the two-game interleague series with their eighth victory in nine games — long after Ohtani and Kevin Gausman staged a compelling pitchers’ duel.

NATIONALS 13, PHILLIES 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starlin Castro hit a go-ahead, two-run single off closer Hector Neris in the ninth inning and Washington rallied three times to beat Philadelphia.

It was the first game in major league history that featured a grand slam and three-run homer for each team. Josh Bell answered Andrew McCutchen’s slam with one of his own as the Nationals overcame deficits of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.

Kyle Schwarber hit Washington’s three-run homer and Travis Jankowski had one for Philadelphia. Bryce Harper also connected for the Phillies.

After Ronald Torreyes gave the Phillies a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, Neris allowed consecutive singles to Bell and Josh Harrison to start the ninth, and Alex Avila’s sacrifice moved the runners. Castro then lined a single to center to put Washington ahead to stay as Neris (1-4) blew his fifth save in 15 tries.

Paolo Espino pitched the ninth for his first career save after Tanner Rainey (1-2) got the last two outs in the eighth.

BREWERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw seven dominant innings and also had an RBI single at the plate, leading Milwaukee over Arizona.

The hard-throwing Woodruff (6-3) continued his excellent season, giving up just three hits and one run. He walked two, struck out nine and also had a single in the fifth inning that scored Jace Peterson to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Josh Hader worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save.

Left-hander Caleb Smith (2-3) took the loss despite a good outing, giving up just one run over six innings. Christian Walker and Eduardo Escobar both hit solo homers for the D-backs.

WHITE SOX 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and Chicago stopped a five-game losing streak, beating Pittsburgh.

Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season.

Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back from rough outing to work 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven. He was tagged for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous outing at Houston.

Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save of the season.

Grandal’s tiebreaking hit came with two outs in the fifth inning and finished Pirates starter Chase De Jong (0-2).

ROCKIES 5, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Trevor Story homered twice, German Márquez took a perfect game into the sixth inning and Colorado beat Seattle for just its sixth road victory this season.

Story had a solo shot in the fourth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Brendan Rodgers also hit a two-run drive, more than enough offensive punch to back Márquez, whose perfect game was broken up by Taylor Trammell’s solo homer.

Márquez (6-6) allowed just two baserunners in eight innings while striking out seven.

Seattle starter Justus Sheffield (5-7) continued his rocky, homer-plagued season. He failed to make it five innings for the second time in three starts and was hit hard by the Rockies even if he allowed only four hits.

TIGERS 6, CARDINALS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and a two-run double to help Detroit beat skidding St. Louis.

The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. The Cardinals have lost five of six. Since leading the NL Central nearly a month ago, they have lost 16 of 22 games.

Matt Manning (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto, Jose Cisnero and Michael Fulmer combined to pitch 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

John Gant (3-4) lasted just three-plus innings. He gave up three runs on two hits and four walks after entering the game leading the major league with 48 walks.