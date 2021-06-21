Darvish expected to start for San Diego against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (44-27, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (9-2, 3.54 ERA, .96 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (6-2, 2.57 ERA, .95 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -122, Dodgers +106; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Taylor and the Dodgers will take on the Padres Monday.

The Padres are 17-14 against teams from the NL West. San Diego's lineup has 82 home runs this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 22 homers.

The Dodgers are 20-8 against opponents from the NL West. The Los Angeles pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.22, Julio Urias paces the staff with a mark of 3.54.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-7. Tim Hill earned his first victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Garrett Cleavinger took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado is second on the Padres with 10 home runs and is slugging .438.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 12 home runs and is slugging .481.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (knee).

Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Cody Bellinger: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Max Muncy: (oblique).