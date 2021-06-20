Sports

The Latest: Italy nears perfect group stage at Euro 2020

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini controls the ball during a team training session at Rome's Acqua Acetosa training center, Saturday, June 19, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Italy's manager Roberto Mancini controls the ball during a team training session at Rome's Acqua Acetosa training center, Saturday, June 19, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Andrew Medichini AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Italy can complete a perfect group stage at the European Championship by beating Wales.

The two teams will meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the final set of Group A matches.

Italy has already beaten Turkey and Switzerland and guaranteed itself a spot in the round of 16. Wales is in second place in the group with four points.

The Turks will take on Switzerland in Baku at the same time as the match in Rome. Turkey has lost both of its matches in the tournament so far. Switzerland has one point after a draw with Wales.

