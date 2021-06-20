Reds look to end 3-game losing streak against Padres

Cincinnati Reds (35-34, third in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (41-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (2-9, 5.83 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -158, Reds +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Padres are 24-14 in home games in 2020. The San Diego pitching staff averages 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Joe Musgrove leads them with a mark of 11.2.

The Reds are 19-18 on the road. Cincinnati has slugged .421, good for third in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the club with a .619 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-5. Nabil Crismatt earned his second victory and Jake Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Heath Hembree took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 34 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits and is batting .341.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Reds: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).