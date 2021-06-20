Marlins face Chicago, look to build on Lopez’s strong showing

Miami Marlins (31-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-32, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zach Thompson (1-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (2-1, 6.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -143, Marlins +125; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Pablo Lopez. Lopez threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cubs are 24-12 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Marlins have gone 15-25 away from home. Miami has slugged .373 this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with a mark of .477.

The Marlins won the last meeting 11-1. Pablo Lopez notched his third victory and Duvall went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Miami. Jake Arrieta took his eighth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Cubs with 30 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Duvall leads the Marlins with 52 RBIs and is batting .220.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .157 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .247 batting average, 2.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).