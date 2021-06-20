Minor scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (43-28, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (31-38, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (5-4, 4.63 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +124, Red Sox -143; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Royals are 17-19 in home games in 2020. Kansas City's lineup has 68 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 18 homers.

The Red Sox are 23-11 in road games. Boston's team on-base percentage of .315 is tenth in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an OBP of .380.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-1. Martin Perez notched his fifth victory and Bobby Dalbec went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Brad Keller registered his seventh loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 18 home runs and is batting .290.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .565.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .242 batting average, 5.94 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .264 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Brady Singer: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (rib).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).