Eflin, Phillies to face Long, Giants

Philadelphia Phillies (34-34, second in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-26, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Giants: Sammy Long (0-0, 5.00 ERA, .89 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -129, Phillies +112; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to play the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Giants are 23-10 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has slugged .429, good for second in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Phillies are 13-22 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the team with an average of .278.

The Phillies won the last meeting 13-6. Ranger Suarez earned his third victory and Rhys Hoskins went 3-for-6 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs for Philadelphia. Jarlin Garcia took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 15 home runs and is slugging .517.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 home runs and is slugging .473.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Phillies: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Andrew Knapp: (concussion).