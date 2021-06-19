Sports

Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber leaves start due to injury

The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster, front, confers with catcher Elias Diaz, left, and starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster, front, confers with catcher Elias Diaz, left, and starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski AP
DENVER

Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber left his start against the Milwaukee Brewers after pitching two innings Saturday night due to left forearm tightness.

Gomber was replaced on the mound by Jhoulys Chacin.

Gomber allowed two runs and four hits with one strikeout before leaving due to the forearm issue. Both of the runs scored in the first inning, bringing an end to his streak of 23 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run at Coors Field. He had last allowed an earned run at home in the second inning of his April 21 start versus Houston.

