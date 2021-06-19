Hoskins breaks out of slump with 6 RBIs, Phillies top Giants

Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera (37) is congratulated by Rhys Hoskins (17) after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2 for 40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday.

Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018.

Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia’s 16 hits and had two RBIs.

“This type of game is always fun,” Hoskins said. “It seemed like everybody got in on the fun, too. I put some good swings on some balls today and barreled some up.”

Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were four lead changes in the first three innings before Philadelphia pulled away.

Torreyes broke a 6-all tie with a leadoff home run against Jarlin García (0-2) in the sixth.

Hoskins hit a two-run homer off Alex Wood in a the second, a 435-foot drive to left, had an RBI double in the sixth and a three-run homer against Coner Menez in the seventh, Hoskins’ 15th home run this season.

Hoskins has three multi-homer games this season after achieving the feat twice during a three-day stretch in April.

“We saw it at the end of our trip in LA, that his swing was back,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He was making solid contact all the time. He had a huge day for us. It was great. Any time you get a chance to come home,m it’s special.”

Hoskins grew up and played college ball about an hour north of San Francisco in Sacramento. He had a throng of family and friends, including his father and sister, watching from the stands.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

“Every time we come back to the stadium it brings me back to being a kid and being a fan sitting in the seats,” Hoskins said.

Ranger Suárez (3-1) struck out three and retired eight batters.

Belt homered for the second consecutive day and became the second player in Giants history with 10 or more home runs into McCovey Cove, trailing only Barry Bonds’ 35.

“More than anything else we didn’t get as many big hits as they did,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “As the game wore on they had higher quality at-bats than we did and that’s why they were able to keep scoring runs.”

Yastrzemski hit a two-run homer in the first off Aaron Nola, who allowed six runs, six hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings.

Wood gave up six runs — four earned — six hits and two walks in three innings.

ROOKIE’S FIRST HIT

Phillies rookie Matt Vierling had a pinch-hit single in the sixth for his first career hit after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game. Vierling also stole second and scored on Hoskins’ double. In another move, C Rafael Marchan was brought up from the minors.

CELEBRATING JUNETEENTH

As part of their celebration honoring Juneteeth, the Giants wore replica uniforms of the San Francisco Sea Lions to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the team that played in the West Coast Negro Baseball Association league during the 1940s. During a pre-game ceremony, the family of Toni Stone – the first female known to play on a professional men’s baseball team when she played for the Sea Lions – was given a jersey honoring her legacy.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: C Andrew Knapp was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list after taking a foul ball off his facemask Friday. OF Matt Joyce was put on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain.

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson and INF Darin Ruf began rehab assignments with Triple-A Sacramento. “We’ll see how many at-bats they need to feel good and then we’ll gdt them out of there,” Kapler said. … C Buster Posey is expected to get a planned day off Sunday. … RHP Aaron Sanchez will pitch for Sacramento on Tuesday. Sanchez was pulled from his previous outing because of a blister on his right middle finger.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Spencer Howard (0-2, 5.09 ERA) makes his fifth start after beginning the season in the bullpen. Howard has 23 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings. Giants RHP Sammy Long (0-0, 5.00) will make his first big league start.