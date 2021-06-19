The Latest: Ronaldo and Portugal back on field at Euro 2020

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during a training session at the football arena stadium in Munich, Friday, June 18, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Cristiano Ronaldo can add to his record total of goals at European Championships when Portugal plays Germany in Munich.

Ronaldo scored two goals in his team’s opening victory at Euro 2020. That gave him 11 goals over his five tournaments.

World Cup champion France will play Hungary in Budapest in the early game. Spain will take on Poland in the late match in Seville.

Portugal and France can both advance to the round of 16 with victories.