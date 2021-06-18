Scoring becomes key as Spain and Poland meet at Euro 2020

Spain and Poland will have a common challenge when they meet Saturday at the European Championship.

Goals.

Spain created chance after chance against Sweden but was still held to a 0-0 draw in its opening match at Euro 2020. Poland lost to Slovakia 2-1 as Robert Lewandowski was held scoreless in yet another lackluster performance at a major soccer tournament.

The focus on Spain at La Cartuja Stadium will be on Álvaro Morata, the striker singled out by fans and Spanish media for his misses against Sweden. He had also been ineffective in Spain's warm-up match against Portugal, which ended 0-0.

Spain coach Luis Enrique will have to choose whether to keep the Juventus striker in the starting lineup or make a change to try to boost the attack. The initial indication is that he will keep Morata, with the coach saying his striker had a very good game despite his misses against Sweden.

Luis Enrique’s other choices in attack include Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, who started alongside Morata against Sweden, and Mikel Oyarzabal, Adama Traoré and Pablo Sarabia.

“We have some players with a lot of quality in attack,” Sarabia said. “It’s up to our coach to decide who will play. I’ve been working hard every day to earn minutes, whether it’s as a starter or coming off the bench. I’m staying very motivated and keeping the desire to help the team reach our common goal, which is to win on Saturday.”

Poland’s path to victory will likely have to go through Lewandowski, who hasn’t fared well with his national team at major tournaments despite undisputed success throughout his career at club level. He is coming off a record-breaking season with Bayern Munich, but again failed to impress with Poland in the opener against Slovakia. He has only two goals in 12 matches with the national team at either a World Cup or a European Championship.

“We spoke about (the) game against Slovakia. Every player said what he should have done better. We don’t want to come back to this,” Poland defender Jan Bednarek said. “The matter is closed. We won’t have a game like that again. I am sure about that.”

Spain isn’t taking for granted another poor performance by Lewandowski.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

“Lewandowski remains the main threat for them in attack,” Sarabia said. “We all know what kind of season he has had. He is a reference worldwide. We will try to make him as uncomfortable as possible so he can’t have a good game.”

Sarabia said it wouldn't be a surprise if Poland came out playing as defensively as Sweden did to try to contain Spain's attack, which had 17 total attempts on Saturday.

“It's difficult when they set up 10 players plus the goalkeeper on their own field,” Sarabia said. “We need to try to find spaces little by little.”

Spain hopes to find better field conditions at La Cartuja after saying the grass made it difficult for its players to control the ball in the match against Sweden.

The hosts will likely remain without captain Sergio Busquets, though he rejoined the squad on Friday after a period of isolation following a positive test result for the coronavirus.

Poland, winless in its last four matches, will be without midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak, the former Sevilla player who was sent off in the second half against Slovakia in St. Petersburg.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports