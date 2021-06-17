Sports

Chicago visits Columbus, aims to avoid 4th consecutive road loss

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Chicago Fire (1-5-1) vs. Columbus Crew (3-2-2)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus -117, Chicago +341, Draw +238; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Columbus aiming to end a three-game road skid.

The Crew finished 12-6-5 overall and 10-1-0 at home a season ago. Columbus averaged two goals on 4.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Fire went 5-10-8 overall a season ago while going 0-6-5 on the road. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Chicago: Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Elliot Collier (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

