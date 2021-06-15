Montas expected to start as Oakland hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (33-33, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-27, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (6-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -124, Angels +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Athletics Tuesday.

The Athletics are 11-13 against the rest of their division. Oakland's team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the team with an OBP of .378.

The Angels are 14-18 against AL West Division teams. Los Angeles has hit 85 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads them with 17, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 8-5. Sean Manaea earned his sixth victory and Sean Murphy went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Dylan Bundy registered his seventh loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 18 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .585.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Angels: 8-2, .295 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).