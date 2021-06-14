Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (26-39, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (32-35, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +113, Twins -132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to face the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

The Mariners are 17-14 on their home turf. The Seattle offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .275.

The Twins are 12-18 on the road. Minnesota has hit 95 home runs this season, second in the league. Miguel Sano leads them with 13, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 8-6. Drew Steckenrider earned his first victory and Kyle Seager went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Seattle. Alex Colome registered his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager ranks second on the Mariners with 13 home runs and is slugging .437.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .438.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins: 4-6, .268 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (sports hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder), Mitch Garver: (groin).