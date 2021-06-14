Rockies take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Padres

San Diego Padres (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (25-41, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +134, Padres -154; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Rockies are 11-21 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .318.

The Padres are 17-11 against the rest of their division. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .314, good for third in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the club with a mark of .374.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-0. Joe Musgrove secured his fourth victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Chi Chi Gonzalez registered his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .500.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .654.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .268 batting average, 7.09 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Padres: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).