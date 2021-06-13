Ray expected to start for the Blue Jays against Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays (32-30, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (39-26, second in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (3-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (4-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +104, Blue Jays -121; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to play the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Red Sox are 16-7 against teams from the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Blue Jays have gone 11-12 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 91 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 20, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Steven Matz recorded his seventh victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Nick Pivetta took his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 49 RBIs and is batting .272.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 33 extra base hits and is batting .338.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).