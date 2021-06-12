Pivetta expected to start as Red Sox host the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (31-30, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (39-25, second in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (6-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.78 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -126, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head to take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 16-6 against the rest of their division. The Boston offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .324.

The Blue Jays have gone 10-12 against division opponents. Toronto has hit 86 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 19, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Garrett Whitlock earned his second victory and Christian Arroyo went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Boston. Rafael Dolis registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .545.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 73 hits and has 50 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).