Arizona shows off power in 9-3 victory over Ole Miss

Arizona's Kobe Kato (1) makes the throw to get Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez during the fourth inning in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP) AP

Leadoff hitter Donta Williams went 3-for-5, hitting a home run his first time up and a three-run double his last, and Tony Bullard hit two solo homers and a triple as No. 5 overall seed Arizona showed off its power in rallying for a 9-3 victory over No. 12 seed Mississippi in Game 1 of the Tucson Super Regional on Friday night.

Ole Miss (44-21) jumped on Wildcats starter Chase Silseth for three runs in the top of the first inning, scoring on an RBI double by Justin Bench and a two-run single by TJ McCants.

Bullard followed Williams' first-inning homer with solo shots in the second and fourth innings to pull Arizona (44-15) even. Freshman Jacob Berry hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth after Williams led off with a single. Bullard tripled leading off the sixth, scoring on Ryan Holgate's RBI groundout for a 6-3 lead. Williams put the finishing touches on the win with a bases-loaded double in the eighth.

Game 2 in the best-of-three series will be played on Saturday.

Arizona played without its top two left-handed relievers after Randy Abshier and Gil Luna were placed on interim suspension by the school's dean of students office after a recent off-campus incident involving other university students. The two were deemed to have violated the student code of conduct.