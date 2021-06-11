Skubal expected to start as Detroit hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (38-24, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-36, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +150, White Sox -175; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will face off on Friday.

The Tigers are 11-21 against the rest of their division. Detroit has slugged .375 this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a .441 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 21-12 against division opponents. The Chicago offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .297.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-0. Dylan Cease earned his fourth victory and Anderson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Chicago. Jose Urena took his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 21 extra base hits and is batting .241.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and has 48 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

White Sox: 6-4, .236 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Harold Castro: (hand), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).