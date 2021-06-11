Mets take on the Padres following Walker’s strong performance

San Diego Padres (37-27, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (30-24, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (2-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-2, .62 ERA, .57 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -166, Padres +145; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Taijuan Walker. Walker pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Mets are 15-5 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .380 this season. Tommy Hunter leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Padres have gone 16-13 away from home. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .315 is fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with an OBP of .364.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Marcus Stroman secured his fifth victory and James McCann went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Chris Paddack took his fifth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is batting .265.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Padres: 3-7, .192 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).