Sports

Italy asks to replace injured Pellegrini with Castrovilli

The Associated Press

ROME

Italy asked UEFA for permission to replace injured midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini with Gaetano Castrovilli on Thursday, a day before facing Turkey in the European Championship’s opening match.

Pellegrini re-aggravated an injury to his left thigh that kept him out of two recent warmup games for Euro 2020.

Teams can replace injured players in their 26-man squads until 24 hours before kickoff of their opening game; and injured goalkeepers at any time.

Pellegrini was not expected to be a starter.

Italy enters the tournament opener on a 27-match unbeaten run.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

College Sports

Honestly, UCLA’s basketball recruits crave the truth about reaching their potential

College Sports

Ben Bolch: Mike Krzyzewski is the greatest? Only since John Wooden retired.

Basketball

Mark Bradley: The smallish Hawks are tied with the old-school Sixers

Basketball

Ira Winderman: Heat’s Andre Iguodala again in unique place ahead of NBA free agency

Football

The Eagles hope ‘Coach Brian’ can help turn Jalen Hurts into a franchise quarterback

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service