Wheeler expected to start for Philadelphia against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (29-30, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-31, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (4-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 2.51 ERA, .92 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -137, Braves +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Atlanta will face off on Thursday.

The Phillies are 16-17 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .396.

The Braves are 14-15 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .431, good for first in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .612 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Ranger Suarez earned his second victory and Luke Williams went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Will Smith registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .473.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 32 extra base hits and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Braves: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).