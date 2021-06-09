Sports

Rookie Gutierrez wins again as Reds beat Brewers 7-3

By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI

Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, Tyler Stephenson drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds stopped Milwaukee's five-game win streak with a 7-3 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday night.

Gutierrez (2-1) allowed two runs and six hits in the longest of his three big league starts. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three in his second straight win.

Cincinnati backed its rookie pitcher with five runs in the first two innings. Stephenson doubled home Jesse Winker in the first, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the second.

Stephenson made it 7-1 with a two-run double off Eric Lauer in the fourth, driving in Winker and Castellanos.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Gidey breaks 2-day-old women’s world record in 10,000 meters

June 09, 2021 3:33 PM

Sports

Royals look to stop 4-game slide against Angels

June 09, 2021 7:36 PM

Sports

Wings top Mercury 85-81

June 09, 2021 7:36 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service