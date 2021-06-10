Sports
Candace Parker makes home debut, helps Sky end losing streak
Candace Parker made her hometown debut for Chicago and Courtney Vandersloot led the way offensively with 17 points and nine assists as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 92-76 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Parker returned home to Chicago in the offseason after a 13-year stint with the Los Angeles Sparks, but she entered having played just one game due to an ankle injury.
She struggled from the field, shooting 1 of 9 in 18 minutes, but she grabbed five rebounds and had a key steal in the fourth quarter.
Chicago led 25-12 after the first quarter, but had it cut to 62-58 with 1:18 left in the third quarter. Allie Quigley answered with a 3-pointer and Vandersloot scored the final four points of the period to extend Chicago's lead to 69-58.
Chicago made a season-high nine 3-pointers, and Indiana turned it over 16 times.
Azura Stevens and Stefanie Dolson each added 12 points for Chicago (3-7). Kahleah Copper had 11 and Quigley scored 10. Diamond DeShields needed to be helped off the floor midway through the fourth quarter.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points, making six 3-pointers, for Indiana (1-10). Tiffany Mitchell added 20 points with six rebounds. Jantel Lavender had 14 points and seven rebounds, playing against her former team.
