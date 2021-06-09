Lynn expected to start for the White Sox against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (30-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-23, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (7-1, 1.38 ERA, .92 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -150, Blue Jays +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays will take on the White Sox Wednesday.

The White Sox are 24-10 in home games in 2020. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Blue Jays have gone 17-15 away from home. Toronto ranks second in the MLB in hitting with a .258 batting average, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .335.

The White Sox won the last meeting 6-1. Garrett Crochet recorded his second victory and Andrew Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Trent Thornton registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .465.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 extra base hits and is batting .335.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).