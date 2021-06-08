Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Detroit

Seattle Mariners (30-31, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (24-35, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-3, 5.01 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (2-6, 3.90 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -116, Mariners +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Seattle will meet on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 13-15 on their home turf. Detroit is averaging 3.6 RBIs per game this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with 26 total runs batted in.

The Mariners have gone 13-17 away from home. The Seattle offense has compiled a .207 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .265.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-2. Tarik Skubal earned his first victory and Harold Castro went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Detroit. Logan Gilbert registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 30 extra base hits and is batting .261.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf).