Irvin, Athletics to take on Freeland, Rockies

Oakland Athletics (34-25, first in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-35, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (3-7, 4.12 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +114, Athletics -133; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Rockies Saturday.

The Rockies are 19-13 on their home turf. The Colorado offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .331.

The Athletics have gone 17-8 away from home. Oakland has hit 75 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 9-5. Frankie Montas notched his sixth victory and Sean Murphy went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Jon Gray registered his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Hampson is second on the Rockies with 21 extra base hits and is batting .245.

Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and is slugging .571.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (undisclosed), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Ryan McMahon: (groin).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).