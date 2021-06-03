Braves, streaking Swanson set for matchup with Nationals

Washington Nationals (23-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-28, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-4, 6.23 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Dansby Swanson is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Washington.

The Braves are 12-14 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 83 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 17, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 8-10 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .313.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-3. Daniel Hudson recorded his fourth victory and Juan Soto went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. A.J. Minter took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 53 hits and has 24 RBIs.

Turner leads the Nationals with 66 hits and is batting .313.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).