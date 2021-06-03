Canning expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (28-29, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-30, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (4-4, 4.96 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (4-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Angels Thursday.

The Angels are 12-15 against AL West opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .333.

The Mariners are 13-10 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .205 batting average, Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .264.

The Mariners won the last meeting 2-0. Justus Sheffield earned his second victory and Dylan Moore went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Seattle. Dylan Bundy registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 40 RBIs and is batting .258.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 30 extra base hits and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners: 7-3, .233 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).