Athletics take 3-game skid into matchup with Mariners

Oakland Athletics (31-25, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-27, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 13-8 against AL West teams. The Seattle offense has compiled a .205 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .261.

The Athletics are 8-13 in division play. Oakland has hit 70 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Matt Olson leads them with 13, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Mariners won the last meeting 6-5. Daniel Zamora earned his second victory and Donnie Walton went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Lou Trivino took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 28 extra base hits and is slugging .542.

Mark Canha leads the Athletics with 48 hits and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .228 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (groin).