Cleveland makes 3 saves, MLS-leading Sounders tie Austin 0-0

The corner kick at Austin FC defender Julio Cascante, right, misses its mark and allows for Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe, left, to punch it away in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) AP

Stefan Cleveland had three saves and the Seattle Sounders tied Austin FC 0-0 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten.

Cleveland has two shutouts in three starts this season while filling in for injured Stefan Frei, who is out indefinitely after suffering a sprained left knee and then developing a blood clot as a complication related to the injury.

MLS-leading Seattle (5-0-3) appeared to take the lead in the 75th minute. Fredy Montero punched home a cross by João Paulo but Raúl Ruidíaz was ruled offside after VAR review.

Austin (2-4-1) is winless in its last four but snapped a three-game losing streak.

UNION 3, TIMBERS 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had a goal and an assist and Andre Blake made four saves to help Philadelphia beat Portland.

Blake has three consecutive shutouts and four in his last five games. Philadelphia (4-2-2) has allowed just goal during that span.

Sergio Santos and Jack Elliott also scored.

Portland (3-4-0) failed to scored for first time since a 1-0 loss to Vancouver in the opener.