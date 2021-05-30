Sports

Colombian rider Egan Bernal wins Giro d’Italia

The Associated Press

Britain's Simon Yates stands on podium after placing third in the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Britain's Simon Yates stands on podium after placing third in the Giro d'Italia cycling race in Milan, Italy, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Luca Bruno AP
MILAN

Colombian rider Egan Bernal added the Giro d’Italia title to his Tour de France win after safely maintaining his advantage on the final day's time trial to Milan on Sunday.

Bernal, who won the Tour in 2019, was last off the ramp with an overall lead of almost two minutes.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider completed the 30.3-kilometer (18.8-mile) route in 35 minutes, 41 seconds to clinch overall victory by 1:29. He pumped his hands above his head as he crossed the line in front of Milan's famous cathedral.

Damiano Caruso was second overall, with Simon Yates completing the podium.

Filippo Ganna won the individual time trial despite a late puncture after the Italian’s closest rival, Remi Cavagna, crashed with about 600 meters to go.

