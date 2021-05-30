76ers look to secure series win over the Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers (49-23, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Washington Wizards (34-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers look to clinch the series over the Washington Wizards in game four of the Eastern Conference first round. The 76ers won the previous matchup 132-103. Joel Embiid scored 36 points to help lead Philadelphia to the victory and Russell Westbrook totaled 26 points in defeat for Washington.

The Wizards are 16-26 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 52.8 points per game in the paint led by Bradley Beal averaging 12.7.

The 76ers have gone 31-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 32-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 45.1 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook leads the Wizards with 11.5 rebounds and averages 22.2 points. Beal is averaging 23.6 points and four rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Danny Green leads the 76ers averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 9.5 points per game and shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Embiid is averaging 20.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 118.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25 assists, six steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points on 49.6% shooting.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 43 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

76ers: None listed.