Snell scheduled to start for San Diego against Houston

San Diego Padres (34-19, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (27-24, second in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (4-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Astros Sunday.

The Astros are 16-12 on their home turf. The Houston offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league. Yordan Alvarez leads the team with an average of .310.

The Padres are 16-9 on the road. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a mark of .360.

The Padres won the last meeting 11-8. Austin Adams secured his second victory and Wil Myers went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for San Diego. Ralph Garza Jr. registered his first loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker ranks second on the Astros with 28 RBIs and is batting .231.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 59 hits and is batting .292.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 3-7, .263 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 8-2, .244 batting average, 2.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Michael Brantley: (hamstring), Yordan Alvarez: (wrist), Yuli Gurriel: (finger), Jason Castro: (achilles).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).