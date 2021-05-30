Cubs, streaking Bryant set for matchup with Reds

Cincinnati Reds (22-28, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-22, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (3-2, 3.58 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Cincinnati.

The Cubs are 16-13 against the rest of their division. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the National League. Bryant leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Reds are 10-10 against teams from the NL Central. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .320, good for fourth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .416.

The Cubs won the last meeting 10-2. Keegan Thompson earned his third victory and Rafael Ortega went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Luis Castillo took his eighth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .593.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 13 home runs and has 29 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .250 batting average, 1.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Reds: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).