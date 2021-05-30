deGrom expected to start as New York hosts Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (24-26, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (25-20, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (2-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (3-2, .80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Mets Sunday.

The Mets are 13-8 against NL East opponents. New York is averaging 3.4 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 19 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 11-12 in division play. Atlanta has hit 80 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 15, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 13-2. Taijuan Walker recorded his fourth victory and James McCann went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Ian Anderson registered his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar is second on the Mets with five home runs and is batting .231.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 51 hits and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand), Pete Alonso: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).