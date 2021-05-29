TCU heads to Big 12 tourney final with 17-7 win over K-State

Porter Brown and Zach Humphreys each tallied three hits and No. 2-seed TCU fought off pesky seventh-seeded Kansas State 17-7 on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (39-17) advance to play fourth-seeded Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament championship game on Sunday.

Kansas State (34-23) beat TCU 5-2 earlier in the day to force the winner-take-all game.

TCU built a 7-1 lead after the first inning and had to fight to hold on. The Wildcats narrowed the deficit to 8-3 after the fourth and 10-7 after seventh.

But TCU brought the curtain down on Kansas State with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 10-run advantage to end the game.

Terrence Spurlin finished with three RBI for the Wildcats.