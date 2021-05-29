Sports

Maryland and Virginia advance to men’s lacrosse title game

The Associated Press

Maryland’s Joshua Coffman (28) is guarded by Duke’s Brian Smyth (26) in the semifinals of men’s NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn.
Maryland’s Joshua Coffman (28) is guarded by Duke’s Brian Smyth (26) in the semifinals of men’s NCAA Division I college lacrosse tournament at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field Saturday, May 29, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. Kassi Jackson AP
EAST HARTFORD, Conn.

Jared Bernhardt had five goals and two assists, goalie Logan McNaney made a career-high 17 saves, and third-seeded Maryland beat second-seeded Duke 14-5 on Saturday in the Division I men’s lacrosse semifinals at cold and rainy Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

Bernhardt has scored a school-record 200 career goals at Maryland (15-0), and 16 have come in the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils (14-3) were held to a season low in goals, but Michael Sowers had two of them in his final college game. He finished his career with 383 points, second all-time to Lyle Thompson (400) of the Albany Great Danes.

In Saturday’s other semifinal, reigning national champion Virginia used a 6-0 run in the second quarter and held on late to beat top-seeded North Carolina 12-11 and earn a chance to defend its 2019 title.

Connor Shellenberger led the fourth-seeded Cavaliers (13-4) with two goals and four assists, goalie Alex Rode made 15 saves, and Ian Laviano notched the game-winner in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Tar Heels (13-3) got two goals from William Perry in the fourth quarter, the second with 3:05 to go, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

There was no tournament last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

