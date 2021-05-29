Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (31-20, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Julio Urias (7-1, 3.03 ERA, .80 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -194, Giants +168; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and San Francisco will face off on Saturday.

The Dodgers are 17-6 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .243 batting average, Max Muncy leads the club with an average of .277.

The Giants are 14-11 against NL West Division opponents. San Francisco has hit 71 home runs this season, third in the majors. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 11, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-5. Tyler Rogers earned his first victory and Buster Posey went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Kenley Jansen took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 21 extra base hits and is batting .240.

Crawford leads the Giants with 11 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Memorial Day Sale Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Giants: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique).