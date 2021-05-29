Turnbull scheduled to start for Detroit against New York

New York Yankees (29-22, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-31, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Deivi Garcia (0-1, 0.00 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +130, Yankees -150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 11-15 in home games in 2020. Detroit has a collective batting average of .224 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .286.

The Yankees are 14-11 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Tigers won the last meeting 3-2. Bryan Garcia earned his first victory and Robbie Grossman went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Justin Wilson registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with six home runs and is batting .253.

Judge leads the Yankees with 19 extra base hits and is batting .304.

Memorial Day Sale Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Victor Reyes: (pectoral), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).