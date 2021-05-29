Darvish, Padres to face Odorizzi, Astros

San Diego Padres (33-19, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (27-23, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (5-1, 1.75 ERA, .89 WHIP, 74 strikeouts) Astros: Jake Odorizzi (0-2, 10.13 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros +124, Padres -143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and San Diego will square off on Saturday.

The Astros are 16-11 on their home turf. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .266 batting average, Yordan Alvarez leads the team with an average of .310.

The Padres are 15-9 in road games. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .321 is second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .366.

The Padres won the last meeting 10-3. Mark Melancon earned his first victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Brooks Raley registered his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 22 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 8-2, .233 batting average, 1.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Lance McCullers Jr.: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Michael Brantley: (hamstring), Jason Castro: (achilles).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).