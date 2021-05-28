Sports

Yankees activate Stanton before game at Detroit

The Associated Press

DETROIT

The New York Yankees reinstated slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list prior to Friday night's game at Detroit.

Stanton had been out because of a strained left quadriceps. He was slated to bat second as the designated hitter against the Tigers.

Stanton hadn't played since May 13. He hit .282 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in his first 33 games this season.

“He's been doing well, and definitely good to have him back,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game. “Obviously his power is prodigious. I think what's been really impressive about him this year to me is just the quality of at-bat we've been getting.”

Boone said reliever Aroldis Chapman was available again after he'd been dealing with an illness.

Stanton hit 38 home runs in 2018, his first season with the Yankees. Then he managed only seven homers in 41 games over the next two years combined — so his health is hugely important for New York.

  Comments  
Memorial Day Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Sun move to 6-1 with win over Mystics

May 28, 2021 10:04 PM

College Sports

UCLA’s Cody Riley and Chris Smith will test NBA draft waters; Jaime Jaquez will not

Baseball

A’s get best of Angels’ Ohtani, hand Bob Melvin record-tying victory

Basketball

Clippers’ stars shine brighter in Game 3 win over Mavericks

Sports

Hambry, Wilson send Aces past Fever in blowout win

May 28, 2021 9:57 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service