Sports

Bills ink long snapper Ferguson to 3-year contract extension

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.

The Buffalo Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension on Friday.

The 27-year-old Ferguson has filled the special teams role for the past four seasons, and was entering the final year of his contract. He signed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie free agent out of LSU in 2016, and spent that season on the practice squad.

Ferguson is the second-longest tenured player on Buffalo’s roster behind defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is entering his ninth season with the Bills.

  Comments  
Memorial Day Sale
#ReadLocal

Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Diamondbacks take 11-game losing streak into matchup with Cardinals

May 28, 2021 9:00 PM

Sports

Orioles look to stop 10-game slide against White Sox

May 28, 2021 9:00 PM

Sports

Nuggets take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Trail Blazers

May 28, 2021 9:00 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service