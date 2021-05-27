Sports

Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against San Diego

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Diego Padres (32-18, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-25, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers +109, Padres -128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Diego will play on Thursday.

The Brewers are 11-14 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Padres have gone 14-8 away from home. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the lineup with a mark of .361.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-1. Austin Adams earned his first victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 for San Diego. Brent Suter registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 13 extra base hits and is batting .197.

Cronenworth leads the Padres with 56 hits and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .189 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 9-1, .245 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Manny Machado: (shoulder).

