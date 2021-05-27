Houser scheduled to start for Milwaukee against San Diego

San Diego Padres (32-18, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-25, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (2-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers +109, Padres -128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and San Diego will play on Thursday.

The Brewers are 11-14 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .333.

The Padres have gone 14-8 away from home. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .322, good for second in the National League. Jake Cronenworth leads the lineup with a mark of .361.

The Padres won the last meeting 2-1. Austin Adams earned his first victory and Tommy Pham went 2-for-4 for San Diego. Brent Suter registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 13 extra base hits and is batting .197.

Cronenworth leads the Padres with 56 hits and has 17 RBIs.

Memorial Day Sale Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 months CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .189 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 9-1, .245 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Manny Machado: (shoulder).